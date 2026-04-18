Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,275 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,275 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,917,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000.

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $920.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $682.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.11. The company has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.34 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $965.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. Sandisk's revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,250.00 target price on Sandisk and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sandisk from $320.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $692.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here