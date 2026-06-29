Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 22,169 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,487 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.1% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $271.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.83 and a 200-day moving average of $266.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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