Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Increased by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,321 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.3% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $91,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 57,286 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Apple by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 19,503 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $307.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $281.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.39. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.07 and a 12 month high of $316.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is 13.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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