Apple Inc. $AAPL is Aljian Capital Management LLC's Largest Position

Aljian Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,064 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 14.9% of Aljian Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Aljian Capital Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $72,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 14,354 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of AAPL opened at $326.59 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.50 and a 52-week high of $334.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's fifty day moving average is $304.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Apple from a "sector weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $380.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.43.

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Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,754.82. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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