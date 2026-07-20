Apple Inc. $AAPL is Burney Co.'s 2nd Largest Position

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,069 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 84,244 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Burney Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Burney Co.'s holdings in Apple were worth $90,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 14,354 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $333.74 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.50 and a 52 week high of $334.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.61 and a 200-day moving average of $277.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is 13.06%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,754.82. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $365.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $318.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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