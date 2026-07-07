Apple Inc. $AAPL is Goodman Advisory Group LLC's 10th Largest Position

Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,820 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.5% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Overbrook Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 14.1% in the first quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $105,482,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $312.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.25 and a 200 day moving average of $273.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $201.50 and a one year high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.85.

View Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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