Apple Inc. $AAPL is Mathes Company Inc.'s 5th Largest Position

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,492 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.0% of Mathes Company Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. American Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $307.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.07 and a 12 month high of $316.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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