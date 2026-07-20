Apple Inc. $AAPL is ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.'s Largest Position

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,166 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 27,233 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.6% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.'s holdings in Apple were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,425,754.82. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Maxim Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $318.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $333.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.50 and a 1 year high of $334.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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