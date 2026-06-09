Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Lowered by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,612 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.9% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $11,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in Apple by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,178,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Apple by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,044,697 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,915,172,000 after purchasing an additional 214,215 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 77,919 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Apple Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $301.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $195.07 and a one year high of $317.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. Apple's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $248.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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