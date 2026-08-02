Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,983,516 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 74,531 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.5% of Assetmark Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $757,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $52,266,468,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in Apple by 890.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 41,984,810 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $11,413,990,000 after buying an additional 37,746,784 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 20,464.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $5,553,753,000 after buying an additional 26,937,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $387,749,545,000 after buying an additional 26,856,752 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Apple Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $308.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.51 and a 200-day moving average of $281.45. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $201.50 and a one year high of $344.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The business had revenue of $109.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Apple's revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $331.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple reported record June-quarter revenue of $109.4 billion, up 16.4% year over year, and diluted EPS of $2.02, exceeding Wall Street expectations. iPhone revenue rose 22% to $54.3 billion, while Mac revenue increased 29% to $10.4 billion. Apple reports third quarter results

Apple reported record June-quarter revenue of $109.4 billion, up 16.4% year over year, and diluted EPS of $2.02, exceeding Wall Street expectations. iPhone revenue rose 22% to $54.3 billion, while Mac revenue increased 29% to $10.4 billion. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s large installed base, strong hardware demand and potential consumer-AI opportunities remain long-term supports. Some analysts remain bullish: TD Cowen raised its price target to $400, while other firms maintained Buy or Overweight ratings despite trimming estimates. Analyst raises Apple price target

Apple’s large installed base, strong hardware demand and potential consumer-AI opportunities remain long-term supports. Some analysts remain bullish: TD Cowen raised its price target to $400, while other firms maintained Buy or Overweight ratings despite trimming estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable August 13 to shareholders of record August 10. Apple also continues to emphasize an AI strategy that requires less capital spending than the infrastructure-heavy approach used by some peers. Apple Q3 financial results

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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