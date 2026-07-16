Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Baer Investment Advisory LLC

Baer Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 310.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,525 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Baer Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $14,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 4.0%

AAPL opened at $327.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $301.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.27. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.50 and a 52 week high of $328.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here