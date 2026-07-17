Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,999 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.1% of Brighton Jones LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $144,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in Apple by 14.1% during the first quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,178,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $105,482,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $318.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $333.26 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $302.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.70. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.50 and a 12 month high of $334.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's payout ratio is 13.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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