Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,475 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $284.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.26 and a 12 month high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,875 shares of company stock worth $24,998,541. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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