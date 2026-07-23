Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Capstone Capital Management Ltd

Capstone Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Capstone Capital Management Ltd's holdings in Apple were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,425,754.82. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $325.89 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.50 and a 12 month high of $334.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $305.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $365.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $325.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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