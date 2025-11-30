Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Co.

Lathrop Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,044 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 17,804 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of Lathrop Investment Management Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Apple were worth $14,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Apple by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Wall Street Zen cut Apple from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Apple from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Apple Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $278.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $263.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $280.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,095,030.54. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

