Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,937 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 60,378 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.4% of Main Street Research LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Main Street Research LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $79,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Overbrook Management Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Apple by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,496,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,178,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,044,697 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,915,172,000 after buying an additional 214,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 77,919 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $19,841,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $301.54 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.07 and a 52 week high of $317.40. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $282.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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