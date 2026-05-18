Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,993 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Round Rock Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $18,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $17,472,482,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after buying an additional 26,937,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $26,220,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137,968 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $300.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50-day moving average is $265.37 and its 200-day moving average is $267.47. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $193.46 and a one year high of $303.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $308.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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