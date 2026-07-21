Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,423 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 37,278 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.7% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $39,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $326.59 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.50 and a 52 week high of $334.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock's fifty day moving average is $304.29 and its 200-day moving average is $277.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "neutral" rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here