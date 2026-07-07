Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Boosted by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,912 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.9% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.'s holdings in Apple were worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $52,266,468,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $17,472,482,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 890.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 41,984,810 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $11,413,990,000 after buying an additional 37,746,784 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after buying an additional 26,937,401 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $387,749,545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $312.66 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.50 and a 1-year high of $317.40. The stock's 50-day moving average is $295.25 and its 200 day moving average is $273.84. The company has a market cap of $4.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KGI Securities cut shares of Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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