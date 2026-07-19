Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Holdings Lifted by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 135.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 74,182 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $41,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 218.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 24,263 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.43, for a total transaction of $14,398,392.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 146,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,184,361.88. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.77, for a total value of $5,547,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,326,071.43. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $169,654,805 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Applied Materials and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence in the company’s growth outlook and AI-driven demand. Article link

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Applied Materials and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence in the company’s growth outlook and AI-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: Applied Materials CEO comments reinforcing the AI investment thesis may help support longer-term sentiment around the stock. Article link

Applied Materials CEO comments reinforcing the AI investment thesis may help support longer-term sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that AMAT has been drawing increased attention from investors, but the piece was mainly a stock-screening update rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Article link

Zacks noted that AMAT has been drawing increased attention from investors, but the piece was mainly a stock-screening update rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary suggested Applied Materials may be trading above fair value after a strong multi-year run, which could limit upside even if earnings remain solid. Article link

Recent commentary suggested Applied Materials may be trading above fair value after a strong multi-year run, which could limit upside even if earnings remain solid. Negative Sentiment: A broad semiconductor selloff is pressuring AMAT along with peers like AMD and Intel, as the market rotates out of chip stocks and into other areas. Article link

Applied Materials Stock Down 5.6%

AMAT stock opened at $529.66 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $739.67. The firm has a market cap of $420.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $550.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $575.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $400.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $593.84.

Read Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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