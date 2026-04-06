Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Holdings Raised by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 146.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $348.47 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $395.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $276.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.81.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.17. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Applied Materials's revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, February 13th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Applied Materials to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $363.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.21, for a total value of $1,806,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 138,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,051,063.65. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.02, for a total value of $1,496,392.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,589 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,624.78. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 12,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,189 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

See Also

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