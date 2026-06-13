Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,688,232 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,558,749 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 0.6% of UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Applied Materials worth $2,746,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 683,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $175,716,000 after purchasing an additional 45,138 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 119,777.5% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 266,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $68,392,000 after purchasing an additional 265,906 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,761 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $400.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Applied Materials from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial set a $575.00 price target on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $465.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $483.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.6%

AMAT opened at $567.25 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $154.46 and a one year high of $569.95. The company has a market cap of $450.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $427.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.91%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 268 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.22, for a total transaction of $116,370.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,461.60. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 1,128 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $507,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,944,800. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,896 shares of company stock worth $27,135,121. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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