Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 217,611 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $32,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $550.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $575.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $593.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $525.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $417.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.46 and a 52 week high of $739.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.91%.

Key Stories Impacting Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 24,263 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.43, for a total value of $14,398,392.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 146,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,184,361.88. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.77, for a total transaction of $5,547,872.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,326,071.43. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $169,654,805. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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