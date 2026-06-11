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Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 11, 2026
Applied Materials logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Townsquare Capital LLC cut its Applied Materials stake by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, selling 7,261 shares and leaving it with 4,234 shares worth about $1.09 million.
  • Several analysts remain bullish: B. Riley, Cantor Fitzgerald, Argus, HSBC and others raised targets or reiterated buy ratings, with Applied Materials' average target price around $480.13.
  • The company continues to show solid fundamentals, reporting Q2 earnings of $2.86 per share on revenue of $7.91 billion and announcing a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, while also expanding its Singapore manufacturing/R&D capacity to meet AI-chip demand.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 7,261 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,101,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $635,057,000 after purchasing an additional 145,050 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 96,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,211 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $45,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Chad R grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 16,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company's stock.

Key Applied Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.4%

Applied Materials stock opened at $497.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.46 and a 1-year high of $534.44. The company has a market cap of $394.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $418.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.79.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Applied Materials's payout ratio is 19.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials to an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $480.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 268 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.22, for a total value of $116,370.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,461.60. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.86, for a total value of $1,247,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 136,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,901,331.18. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 53,896 shares of company stock valued at $27,135,121 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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