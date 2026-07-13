Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Stock Holdings Boosted by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,664 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $502.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $575.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $530.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $525.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $589.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total transaction of $25,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 356,642 shares in the company, valued at $180,204,069.76. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,250 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.77, for a total transaction of $5,547,872.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,326,071.43. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $169,654,805 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $602.50 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $517.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $478.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.46 and a fifty-two week high of $739.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Further Reading

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