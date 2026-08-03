Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Stock Position Decreased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 20,034 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $575.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial set a $575.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $502.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $400.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $599.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $507.67 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $550.86 and its 200-day moving average is $430.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $739.67. The firm has a market cap of $403.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.53, for a total value of $6,335,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 346,642 shares in the company, valued at $219,608,106.26. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.77, for a total transaction of $5,547,872.50. Following the sale, the director owned 40,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,326,071.43. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $169,654,805. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

See Also

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