AppLovin Corporation $APP Holdings Lowered by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,672,394 shares of the company's stock after selling 219,548 shares during the period. AppLovin accounts for 4.4% of Fred Alger Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.49% of AppLovin worth $1,126,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,958,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,754,996,000 after purchasing an additional 487,492 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 52,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares during the period. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $2,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $515.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $488.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.82. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp set a $775.00 price objective on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $740.00 to $716.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $669.62.

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Key Headlines Impacting AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.89, for a total value of $11,317,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 243,961 shares in the company, valued at $138,055,090.29. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 33,042 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.95, for a total value of $16,089,801.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,755,469.45. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 226,014 shares of company stock valued at $113,073,400 over the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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