Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,915,906 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 81,492 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Aptiv worth $228,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,754,226 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $665,433,000 after purchasing an additional 111,506 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Aptiv by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,579,726 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $349,067,000 after buying an additional 1,167,946 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,523,145 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $389,986,000 after buying an additional 1,595,276 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,194,909 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $361,385,000 after buying an additional 948,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,831,441 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $261,381,000 after acquiring an additional 315,824 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts: Sign Up

Aptiv Trading Down 0.7%

Aptiv stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $88.93. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,515. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered Aptiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aptiv from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aptiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aptiv wasn't on the list.

While Aptiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here