Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes $5.63 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,629,000. AbbVie comprises about 4.6% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $438.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.25. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.63 and a 12-month high of $261.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is 340.89%.

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $262.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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