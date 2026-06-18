Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Takes $42.99 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,987,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 4.7% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 10Elms LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,111.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,182.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,009.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,016.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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