Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 825.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,728 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.36.

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: NextEra and Brookfield plan to redevelop the former U.S. Department of Energy uranium-enrichment site in Paducah, Kentucky, into a privately funded data-center and energy campus valued at more than $100 billion. The project could position NEE to benefit from rapidly rising electricity demand from artificial intelligence and hyperscale computing. Brookfield, NextEra to develop $100 billion data center campus in Kentucky

NextEra and Brookfield plan to redevelop the former U.S. Department of Energy uranium-enrichment site in Paducah, Kentucky, into a privately funded data-center and energy campus valued at more than $100 billion. The project could position NEE to benefit from rapidly rising electricity demand from artificial intelligence and hyperscale computing. Positive Sentiment: NextEra is expected to build and own dedicated power infrastructure, including approximately 2 gigawatts of natural-gas generation and up to 2.6 gigawatts of battery storage, supporting a planned 1.8-gigawatt data-center campus. Co-located generation could help overcome transmission bottlenecks that are delaying data-center development elsewhere. DOE Site in Western Kentucky Revitalized

NextEra is expected to build and own dedicated power infrastructure, including approximately 2 gigawatts of natural-gas generation and up to 2.6 gigawatts of battery storage, supporting a planned 1.8-gigawatt data-center campus. Co-located generation could help overcome transmission bottlenecks that are delaying data-center development elsewhere. Neutral Sentiment: The Kentucky development is targeted for completion around 2031–2032, making any material earnings contribution distant. The project also involves multiple utility and infrastructure partners, and the announcements provided few confirmed customers or detailed financial commitments. One Sign the AI Power Trade Is Running Out of Juice

The Kentucky development is targeted for completion around 2031–2032, making any material earnings contribution distant. The project also involves multiple utility and infrastructure partners, and the announcements provided few confirmed customers or detailed financial commitments. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear concerned that the $100 billion figure represents the overall campus investment rather than near-term revenue for NEE. Building the generation, storage and grid facilities will require substantial capital and carries permitting, financing, construction and demand risks.

Investors appear concerned that the $100 billion figure represents the overall campus investment rather than near-term revenue for NEE. Building the generation, storage and grid facilities will require substantial capital and carries permitting, financing, construction and demand risks. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results were mixed: NEE exceeded earnings expectations with $1.15 in EPS, but revenue of $7.53 billion fell short of the $8.11 billion consensus estimate. The company’s heavy investment plans and broader strategic commitments may also limit near-term shareholder returns.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $184.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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