Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,327 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,776 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.01 billion, a PE ratio of 138.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $207.52. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $130.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.69.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect second-quarter revenue to rise approximately 80% year over year to about $1.8 billion, with adjusted EPS near $0.35. Investors are looking for another strong beat and possible guidance increase, supported by AI-driven demand across Palantir’s government and commercial businesses. Palantir Technologies next earnings report

Analysts expect second-quarter revenue to rise approximately 80% year over year to about $1.8 billion, with adjusted EPS near $0.35. Investors are looking for another strong beat and possible guidance increase, supported by AI-driven demand across Palantir’s government and commercial businesses. Positive Sentiment: Continued defense contracts, strong government demand and potential acceleration in U.S. commercial revenue could reinforce Palantir’s AI growth narrative. The company has also beaten earnings estimates for eight consecutive quarters. Palantir Q2 earnings preview

Continued defense contracts, strong government demand and potential acceleration in U.S. commercial revenue could reinforce Palantir’s AI growth narrative. The company has also beaten earnings estimates for eight consecutive quarters. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Broader optimism about AI monetization and strong hyperscaler spending is also providing sector support. Rosenblatt Palantir rating

Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Broader optimism about AI monetization and strong hyperscaler spending is also providing sector support. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders expect an unusually large post-earnings move, making the upcoming report the immediate catalyst for PLTR. Investors will focus on revenue acceleration, U.S. commercial growth, international performance, margins and forward guidance—not merely whether Palantir beats estimates. Expected Palantir post-earnings move

Options traders expect an unusually large post-earnings move, making the upcoming report the immediate catalyst for PLTR. Investors will focus on revenue acceleration, U.S. commercial growth, international performance, margins and forward guidance—not merely whether Palantir beats estimates. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong operating growth, PLTR has declined roughly 40% from its 2026 high and trades at an elevated earnings multiple. RBC warned investors not to chase the stock ahead of results, while technical indicators reportedly signal a strong sell. RBC warning on Palantir

Despite strong operating growth, PLTR has declined roughly 40% from its 2026 high and trades at an elevated earnings multiple. RBC warned investors not to chase the stock ahead of results, while technical indicators reportedly signal a strong sell. Negative Sentiment: Bears argue that another earnings beat may not be enough to support the shares because expectations and valuation remain high. Concerns include an uncertain commercial segment, the risk that AI customers develop competing capabilities, and Palantir’s history of post-earnings declines. Palantir earnings downside warning

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $189.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $83,562,180. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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