Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,567 shares of the e-commerce company's stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Get eBay alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,572 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,851 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 48.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,543 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of eBay by 26.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,678 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $24,250,000 after buying an additional 67,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Depop acquisition expands eBay’s fashion-resale business. eBay completed its purchase of Depop from Etsy for approximately $1.4 billion in cash, including a $1.2 billion purchase price plus adjustments and interest. The deal gives eBay access to Depop’s younger, community-oriented customer base and strengthens its position in secondhand fashion, while traffic in Australia reportedly surged around the transaction. eBay completes Depop acquisition

eBay completed its purchase of Depop from Etsy for approximately $1.4 billion in cash, including a $1.2 billion purchase price plus adjustments and interest. The deal gives eBay access to Depop’s younger, community-oriented customer base and strengthens its position in secondhand fashion, while traffic in Australia reportedly surged around the transaction. Positive Sentiment: Sports-card activity highlights a significant growth category. Reporting on eBay’s roughly $1.36 billion sports-card business points to record transaction levels and continued collector demand. The figures reinforce eBay’s role in collectibles and could support higher engagement, payments activity and marketplace revenue. eBay’s sports-card business

Reporting on eBay’s roughly $1.36 billion sports-card business points to record transaction levels and continued collector demand. The figures reinforce eBay’s role in collectibles and could support higher engagement, payments activity and marketplace revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to second-quarter 2026 results. Analysts are evaluating expected revenue, earnings and marketplace metrics for the quarter ended June 2026. The focus will be on gross merchandise volume, active buyers, advertising and the early contribution from Depop. eBay’s latest reported quarter showed revenue growth and an earnings beat, raising the bar for the upcoming report. eBay Q2 earnings projections

Analysts are evaluating expected revenue, earnings and marketplace metrics for the quarter ended June 2026. The focus will be on gross merchandise volume, active buyers, advertising and the early contribution from Depop. eBay’s latest reported quarter showed revenue growth and an earnings beat, raising the bar for the upcoming report. Negative Sentiment: eBay and former executives agreed to a settlement of about $55.7 million—with reports citing approximately $48.7 million in direct compensation—in a cyberstalking and harassment case involving a Massachusetts couple. The unusual conduct by former employees and executives creates reputational damage and highlights governance concerns, although the settlement removes the uncertainty of continued litigation. eBay cyberstalking case settlement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on eBay from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of eBay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $110.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,259,096.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,595.23. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $94,213.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,769,967.61. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,852. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

eBay Trading Up 0.4%

eBay stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.03 and a 52-week high of $119.31. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.03.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider eBay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and eBay wasn't on the list.

While eBay currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here