Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,567 shares of the e-commerce company's stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Get eBay alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,572 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,851 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 48.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,543 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $35,111,000 after buying an additional 154,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of eBay by 26.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,678 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $24,250,000 after buying an additional 67,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

eBay Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $115.30 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.12 and a 12 month high of $119.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.78.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street expects eBay to report year-over-year earnings growth in its upcoming results. The company’s prior quarter exceeded consensus estimates, with revenue rising 19.5% and adjusted earnings reaching $1.66 per share versus expectations of $1.58. eBay Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

Wall Street expects eBay to report year-over-year earnings growth in its upcoming results. The company’s prior quarter exceeded consensus estimates, with revenue rising 19.5% and adjusted earnings reaching $1.66 per share versus expectations of $1.58. Neutral Sentiment: eBay is projected to report quarterly results on Wednesday. However, Zacks said the company does not currently show the combination of factors that typically supports a likely earnings beat, tempering the benefit of projected earnings growth. eBay Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings

eBay is projected to report quarterly results on Wednesday. However, Zacks said the company does not currently show the combination of factors that typically supports a likely earnings beat, tempering the benefit of projected earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: eBay and three former senior executives agreed to pay approximately $55.7 million, or nearly $56 million, to settle a lawsuit involving a 2019 stalking and harassment campaign against a Massachusetts couple who published an e-commerce newsletter. The settlement creates a meaningful legal expense and renews reputational concerns related to former management, although the payment is tied to conduct from several years ago. eBay and Former Executives Agree to $56 Million Settlement

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. President Capital boosted their target price on eBay from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on eBay

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $5,852,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,557.68. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $116,766.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,716,399.06. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,852. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider eBay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and eBay wasn't on the list.

While eBay currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here