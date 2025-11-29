argenex SE $ARGX Shares Sold by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the company's stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. argenex accounts for approximately 2.1% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's holdings in argenex were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of argenex by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,491 shares of the company's stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in argenex by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in argenex by 28.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company's stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in argenex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of argenex by 33.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX stock opened at $911.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $832.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $693.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. argenex SE has a one year low of $510.05 and a one year high of $934.13.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. argenex had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 41.58%. Research analysts forecast that argenex SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARGX. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,070.00 price objective on shares of argenex in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of argenex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of argenex from $774.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded argenex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on argenex from $1,041.00 to $1,124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $903.78.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

