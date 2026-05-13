Argos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Argos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Investment Advisory Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 578 shares of the company's stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company's stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.4%

LLY stock opened at $990.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The firm's 50-day moving average is $939.93 and its 200 day moving average is $994.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,218.33.

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Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Late-stage SURMOUNT-MAINTAIN and ATTAIN-MAINTAIN trials showed patients maintained most of their weight loss after switching from higher-dose injectable incretin therapy to Lilly’s new oral weight-loss pill Foundayo or to a lower dose of Zepbound, supporting the company’s long-term obesity pipeline. Article Title

Late-stage SURMOUNT-MAINTAIN and ATTAIN-MAINTAIN trials showed patients maintained most of their weight loss after switching from higher-dose injectable incretin therapy to Lilly’s new oral weight-loss pill Foundayo or to a lower dose of Zepbound, supporting the company’s long-term obesity pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that patients in a late-stage trial did not regain significant weight after switching from an injectable GLP-1 therapy to Foundayo, which could strengthen confidence in Lilly’s ability to expand beyond injections into oral obesity treatments. Article Title

Reuters reported that patients in a late-stage trial did not regain significant weight after switching from an injectable GLP-1 therapy to Foundayo, which could strengthen confidence in Lilly’s ability to expand beyond injections into oral obesity treatments. Positive Sentiment: Coverage framing Lilly as a dominant player in GLP-1s and a top momentum name may be adding to investor optimism around sustained demand for Zepbound and future obesity launches. Article Title

Coverage framing Lilly as a dominant player in GLP-1s and a top momentum name may be adding to investor optimism around sustained demand for Zepbound and future obesity launches. Positive Sentiment: Lilly also announced another $4.5 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing capacity, signaling it is preparing for continued strong demand for its weight-loss drugs. Article Title

Lilly also announced another $4.5 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing capacity, signaling it is preparing for continued strong demand for its weight-loss drugs. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s 150th-anniversary charitable food-distribution initiative is positive for corporate image, but it is unlikely to have a direct near-term impact on earnings or the stock. Article Title

The company’s 150th-anniversary charitable food-distribution initiative is positive for corporate image, but it is unlikely to have a direct near-term impact on earnings or the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Roche and Lilly’s Alzheimer’s blood-test partnership clearing a European regulatory hurdle is a longer-term catalyst, but it is not yet a major revenue driver. Article Title

Roche and Lilly’s Alzheimer’s blood-test partnership clearing a European regulatory hurdle is a longer-term catalyst, but it is not yet a major revenue driver. Negative Sentiment: An emerging obesity competitor, Kailera Therapeutics, was highlighted as a new IPO trying to challenge Lilly and Novo Nordisk, underscoring growing competition in the obesity market. Article Title

An emerging obesity competitor, Kailera Therapeutics, was highlighted as a new IPO trying to challenge Lilly and Novo Nordisk, underscoring growing competition in the obesity market. Negative Sentiment: Separately, Reuters reported Lilly paused an India obesity-awareness campaign after regulatory scrutiny, which could create some near-term international marketing noise. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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