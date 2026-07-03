Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 1,786.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,792 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 84,084 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $160.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.42 and a 200-day moving average of $143.80. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $100.33 and a one year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $2,140,947.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,531.68. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,639,080 shares of company stock valued at $430,322,162. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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