Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,448,758 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 916,232 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up about 0.8% of Swedbank AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Swedbank AB owned about 0.51% of Arista Networks worth $791,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,970,697 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,154,570,000 after buying an additional 628,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,171,766 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,870,618,000 after buying an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,455,095,000 after buying an additional 477,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,558,563,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $187.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $42,697,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,283,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,934,522,142.56. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total transaction of $1,336,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 192,333 shares in the company, valued at $32,131,150.98. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,907,080 shares of company stock worth $474,355,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET traded down $7.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,547. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.94 and a 52 week high of $179.80. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $159.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.04. The company has a market capitalization of $208.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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