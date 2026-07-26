Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,232 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 17,253 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 1.6% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $34,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total value of $389,830.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,295,536.77. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $371.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.93 and a 200 day moving average of $360.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $445.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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