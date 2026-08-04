Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $109.55 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,948 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,424 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.1% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $109,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 196,931 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $3,832,277.26. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $373.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.60 and a 200-day moving average of $339.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.12 and a 1-year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The company had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson set a $350.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $440.00 price objective (up from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Arete Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $420.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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