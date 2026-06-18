Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $30.73 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,594 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,396 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.4% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $30,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 9,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,111.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,009.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,016.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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