Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $70.20 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,852 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 59,752 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.2% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $70,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of JPM opened at $333.45 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $308.27 and its 200 day moving average is $307.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $269.72 and a fifty-two week high of $337.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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