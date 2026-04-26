Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,405 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 9,114 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System's holdings in Entergy were worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Entergy by 5.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,613 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $40,408,000 after buying an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Entergy by 3.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,690 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Entergy by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 800,258 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $74,512,000 after buying an additional 318,221 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 124.6% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 24,949 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Entergy by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,279 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Entergy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $113.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $117.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.66%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Entergy's payout ratio is 65.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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