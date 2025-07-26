ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 110.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,701 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $24,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,199 shares of the company's stock worth $47,565,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,621 shares of the company's stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,899 shares of the company's stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,015 shares of the company's stock worth $25,657,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,171,730.56. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $269.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $280.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $251.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.63.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider L3Harris Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and L3Harris Technologies wasn't on the list.

While L3Harris Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here