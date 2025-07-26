ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REGN alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Argus lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $755.00 to $754.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $837.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3%

REGN stock opened at $563.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $542.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.57. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here