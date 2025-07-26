ARK Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,359 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,813,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $3,497,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,597 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,511 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,410,307 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $203,213,000 after acquiring an additional 207,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $433,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $105.09.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of BIDU opened at $90.80 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.71 and a 1-year high of $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

