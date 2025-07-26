ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,240 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,225 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Global-e Online worth $14,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,239,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,178,000 after buying an additional 2,847,868 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 33,950.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,570,000 after buying an additional 1,414,360 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,146,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,875,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company's stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts: Sign Up

Global-e Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $34.69 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLBE

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Global-e Online, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Global-e Online wasn't on the list.

While Global-e Online currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here