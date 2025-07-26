ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,711 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 523.1% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $785.95 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $790.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $755.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $655.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit's payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on Intuit and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuit from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Intuit from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $699.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $800.55.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total transaction of $19,293,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,148,291. This trade represents a 52.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total value of $26,118,876.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. The trade was a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

