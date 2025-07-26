ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI - Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,955,089 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,689,153 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 8.59% of Absci worth $27,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Absci by 35.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Absci during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company's stock.

Get Absci alerts: Sign Up

Absci Stock Down 17.7%

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $2.89 on Friday. Absci Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $368.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.01. The stock's fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Absci had a negative return on equity of 53.69% and a negative net margin of 2,232.13%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Absci Corporation will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABSI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Absci in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Absci from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Absci from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.40.

View Our Latest Report on Absci

Absci Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Absci, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Absci wasn't on the list.

While Absci currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here