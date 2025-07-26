ARK Investment Management LLC Has $10.18 Million Stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Incyte worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,890,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $241,519,000 after buying an additional 801,090 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 861.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 891,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $61,587,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $49,236,000 after buying an additional 693,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Incyte by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,313,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $90,749,000 after buying an additional 556,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61. Incyte Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 10,903 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $743,039.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,708,553.60. This trade represents a 21.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $587,248.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,569,323.15. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,196 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on INCY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Incyte from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Incyte from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.47.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

